Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 554 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

