Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

