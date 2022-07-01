Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.2% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the first quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.5% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $673.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $754.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $889.45. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $697.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

