Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.82 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $54.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.