Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

