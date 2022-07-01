Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,441 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 195,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 69,940 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 191,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $31.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

