Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Shares Down 1.9%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. 174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

