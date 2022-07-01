Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading 3.8% Higher

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.58. 11,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 769,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.