Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Shares of TRIB opened at $1.23 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

