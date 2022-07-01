Trinity Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 57,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

PDBC opened at $18.23 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.