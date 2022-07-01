Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Sells C$1,837,786.50 in Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$1,837,786.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,974,587.33.

TSE TSU opened at C$33.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.03. Trisura Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$29.12 and a one year high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.78.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.1299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cormark reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.50.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

