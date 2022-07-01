Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:TROX opened at $16.80 on Friday. Tronox has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.12.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

TROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,124.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

