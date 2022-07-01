Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:TROX opened at $16.80 on Friday. Tronox has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.12.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.
In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,124.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.
Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
