TROY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.03 Million (TROY)

TROY (TROY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, TROY has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. TROY has a market capitalization of $29.20 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TROY Coin Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

