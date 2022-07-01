Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,451,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,434,000 after buying an additional 64,135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 614,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,721,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,745,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,018,000 after buying an additional 48,630 shares during the last quarter.

ICF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,568 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

