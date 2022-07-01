Trust Co. of Virginia VA Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.55. 78,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,951. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

