Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.67 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 213,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,708,000 after buying an additional 52,855 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

