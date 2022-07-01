Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,012. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $152.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

