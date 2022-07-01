Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.01. 14,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,872. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.83. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

