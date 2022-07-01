Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 2,796 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.89. The company had a trading volume of 52,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,505. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.44.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.