Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 742 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,113,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Waste Management by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,182,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $154.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,629. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

