Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Up 204.1% in June

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, a growth of 204.1% from the May 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.5 days.
Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.71.
About Tsingtao Brewery
