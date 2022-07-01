Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Up 204.1% in June

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, a growth of 204.1% from the May 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.5 days.

Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

