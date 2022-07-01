TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPSW) Short Interest Update

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TZPSW traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,759. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPSW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 337,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.