Unido EP (UDO) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million

Unido EP (UDO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Unido EP has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $49,026.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00149179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00463786 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00083160 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.