UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99-2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.65-$6.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,047. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.00. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $236.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.78.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in UniFirst by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,913,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UniFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,628,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in UniFirst by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.