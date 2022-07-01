Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,130 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($50.67) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($44.17) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($56.43) to GBX 4,000 ($49.07) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,952.14 ($48.49).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,721 ($45.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,869.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,638.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,673.67. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($53.83).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a GBX 35.90 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 86.66%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

