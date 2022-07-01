Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €32.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €32.00 ($34.04) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 125.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UN01. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($26.17) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.81) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday.

ETR UN01 traded down €2.38 ($2.53) during trading on Friday, reaching €14.17 ($15.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. Uniper has a 12 month low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($45.16). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.22.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

