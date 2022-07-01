United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.66 billion.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

