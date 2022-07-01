United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

UBFO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 2,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

