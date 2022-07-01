Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.23 billion-$13.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.49 billion. Universal Health Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.60-10.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $100.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UHS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Universal Health Services by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

