Vabble Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,906.00 (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $10,906.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vabble alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,172.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 692,900,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vabble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vabble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.