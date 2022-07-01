Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,983,000 after acquiring an additional 655,601 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 145,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,550,715. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

