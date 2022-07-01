Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Holdings Trimmed by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,273,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,375,000 after buying an additional 979,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,557,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,514,000 after buying an additional 847,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 805,907 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,993,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,793,000 after purchasing an additional 697,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $63.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

