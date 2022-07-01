Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Reduced by Wind River Trust Co

Wind River Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Wind River Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $222.89 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

