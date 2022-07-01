Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Lifted by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 4.0% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,783.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.