Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.92. 1,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,304. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.90.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.