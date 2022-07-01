Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,580,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $197.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

