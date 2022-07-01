Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.44. The stock had a trading volume of 239,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,190. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

