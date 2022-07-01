Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after buying an additional 320,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.04. 186,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,190. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

