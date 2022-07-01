Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

VTV stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

