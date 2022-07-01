VeChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $113.11 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. VeChain has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $113.11 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016525 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.