Velas (VLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.21 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $97.21 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002461 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000472 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,320,448,678 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.