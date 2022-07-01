Velo Price Reaches $0.0236 (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Velo has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Velo has a total market capitalization of $29.04 million and $558,032.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.02155562 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00193146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016070 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 26,999,998,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

