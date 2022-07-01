Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Short Interest Up 85.3% in June

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the May 31st total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
VNTR opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $221.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About Venator Materials (Get Rating)
Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.
