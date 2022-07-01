Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Raised to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VET. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

