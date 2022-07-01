Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.91.

VET stock traded down C$1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.50. 1,775,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,130. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$31.80.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 6.4200003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,791.79. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

