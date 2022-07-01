Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 440 ($5.40).

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSVS shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.36) to GBX 480 ($5.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.83) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 485 ($5.95) to GBX 375 ($4.60) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 306.09 ($3.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £830.17 million and a PE ratio of 8.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 335.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 383.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 298.72 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 577 ($7.08).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

