Viacoin Reaches One Day Volume of $8,983.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001186 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $8,983.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

