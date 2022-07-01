Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 250.7% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 119.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $40.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIRC. Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

