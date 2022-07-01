Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 22,100 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $48,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.28.

NYSE:AVB traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.59. 5,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

