Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $31.13 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 201,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 88,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $108.65. 51,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,667. The stock has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

